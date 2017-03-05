Guirim VP draws flak over lack of action on illegal constructions in agricultural areas

NT NETWORK

GUIRIM

Issues of illegal constructions in agricultural areas and absenteeism of panch members for gram sabhas dominated Guirim gram sabha on Sunday.

The villagers pointed out that illegal constructions are being carried in agricultural areas and citing an example of such an activity at Arradi waddo, they said no one was taking any action against such illegalities.

They also cited another instance of such an illegality at Anthony waddo and said that an illegal construction had come up by filling a pond in a field and also the access to the fields was blocked.

In this regard, the sarpanch Fondu Naik said that the matter was in the court, while regarding the illegal construction at Arradi the matter would be looked into.

Further, a villager raised the issue of a panch member remaining absent for gram sabhas and sought to know if there was any provision in the panchayat raj act to disqualify or take any action against such member.

The panchayat secretary told the gram sabha that no action can be taken against such panch member, however, he will write to higher authorities in this regard.

Another villager brought to the notice of the gram sabha that the garbage vehicle is being parked in front of her house while others said that the garbage vehicle driver should be dismissed from his job as he has failed to collect garbage from the village.

The residents also highlighted the condition of the spot where Ganesh idols are kept before immersion near the Green Park, that has happened as a result of widening of the highway. In this regard, the sarpanch said that he will speak to the concerned authorities.

The villagers also pointed out that some high masts were not functioning so also some streetlights and that street illumination needed to be maintained regularly. The sarpanch said that after March 11 functioning of all streetlights would be repaired and restored.

The other issue raised at the gram sabha was regarding speed breakers not erected at some spots that have been identified for the same. Issues regarding the covering for a public well which is posing a danger to cattle and humans, dumping of garbage in front of houses and the rise in accidents were also raised.