Guirim panch booked for throwing firecrackers at woman

MAPUSA

Mapusa police, on Thursday, booked a Guirim panchayat member and others for alleged negligence. The panchayat member has been accused of allegedly throwing lit firecrackers towards a woman.

According to the police, Priya Dessai has lodged a complaint alleging that, on Wednesday at around 10 p.m, when she was talking with someone standing along the roadside, panch S Nanodkar and others, who were passing by, lit firecrackers and threw it towards them.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked Nanodkar and others under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), Section 336 (endangering life) and Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Sources claimed that there is political rivalry behind the incident as the complainant’s uncle had fought election against the panch. The police are investigating the matter.