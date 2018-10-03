Guirim edge past Benny XI; Chandor, Enfermos win big

DULER: Guirim YCSC edged past Benny XI SC 3-2 in the GFA’s 3rd Division League match played at Duler grounds here on Tuesday. The teams were drawn 2-2 at the breather.

In the 9th minute Benny keeper Francis Dias fumbled in his collection only to find James Fernandes tap the ball into the goal, 1-0.

Five minutes later, Guirim extended their lead when a fierce strike by veteran Tome Alvares took a wicked deflection off the leg of Benny’s Shubham to see the ball roll into the goal, 2-0. Benny colts exerted pressure and scored two goals in the 21st and 39th minute through Manthan

Parwar placement and Nikesh giving finishing touches to a neat pass from medio Oswin Goveia, 2-2.

On crossing over, in the 64th minute, Guirim scored the match winning goal where a corner shot taken by Abrahim saw Tome float the ball to Suhas Kambli who headed the ball into the goal, 3-2. Guirim almost made it 4-2, but Benny’s Nikesh made a goal-line save off a header from James Fernandes.

At Chandor Church ground: a six-star performance from Raston Costa helped Chandor Club thrash Uguem Rising Club 7-0. The striker started his onslaught in the first half when he slammed a low volley past he helpless keeper, 1-0. Post resumption, Raston Costa added five more goals to his side and Sandip Konde hit the final nail in the Uguem coffin in the 78th minute.

At Raia ground: Raitura SC registered a narrow 2-1 win over Shiroda Youth Club. All the goals were scored in the second half of the play. Driss Colaco handed Raitura a 52nd minute lead before Prisco got Shiroda on levelled terms. Wilson Rebello netted the match winner for Raitura in the 77th minute.

At artificial turf ground, Fatorda: Enfermos SC scored a fluent 4-2 win over Navelim Sporting Club. Warren Fernandes was the star for the winners scoring a brace. Navelim SC took the lead in the fourth minute through Andrison Ferrao. However, Enfermos got the leveller soon as Warren ran down from the centre and scored from a distance. Enfermos then took the lead through Delroy Alvares in the 15th minute. However, Premax Mascarenhas got Navelim SC on level terms in the 20th minute. Crossing over, Delroy Pereira and Warren Fernandes scored two more goals for the winners.

At Chapora ground: FC Siolim completed a 9-0 rout of Sai Avtar. Nashan Noronhas scored a fine hat-trick for the winners. Jairam Sadekar opened the scoring for the winners in the 37th minute as they walked with a one goal cushion at the break. Changing ends, Babian Haldinkar scored the second at the hour mark before Rajendra scored the third. Nashan scored two quick goals as Sadanand piled more miserly with his long range shot.

Nashan completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute as Sudhin added the eight and Vithal scored the ninth in the 86th minute.

At Assonora ground: Goan Warriors thumped FC Tuem 13-0. Chetan Naik scored a hat-trick; Criag Menezes and Viresh Sawant netted brace each while Stephen Martin, Raju Abbigeri and Fazal Shaik contributed with a goal each.

At Anjuna ground: PVC Parra and Holiday SC played out a 3-3 draw.