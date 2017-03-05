Guirdolim locals peeved over frequent halts at rail crossing

NT NETWORK

GUIRDOLIM

Guirdolim gram sabha has unanimously resolved to intensify their agitation for completion of railway overbridge/subway even as the South Western Railways prepares for doubling of tracks and construction of a new rail platform in the village.

The villagers, at the emergency gram sabha called on Sunday, decided to write to the South Goa Collector seeking details of land acquisition for the overbridge/underbridge at the railway crossing and also decided to hold a peaceful demonstration to highlight their problems faced due to frequent closing of the crossing point.

They raised concern over failure of the authorities to build the overbridge or subway and pointed out that nothing had been done thus far despite assurances from the MLA. They said there were three inspections carried out and a subway with a height of 2.75 metres was to be constructed by the South Western Railways.

While, so far, nothing has happened on that front, they said the South Western Railways was busy acquiring land for doubling of tracks and construction of new platform. They said this was the right time to press their demand for construction of an overbridge or a subway.

The villagers pointed out that a subway would be most suited as there is no sufficient place available for approach road if the railway overbridge is built and it would affect many houses.

They unanimously decided to seek support from neighbouring villages, PTAs, NGOs and religious organisations to hold a peaceful demonstration from Chandor church to the railway crossing.

The villagers suggested waiting for the response of the Collector on the status of the proposed subway and also enquire if any land had been acquired for construction of the subway/overbridge.

Meanwhile, the villagers demanded from the panchayat to resolve the boundary issue with neighbouring villages after they sought to know about the no-confidence motion which was moved against the sarpanch.

While the sarpanch Sonia Fernandes informed the villagers that a proposal was placed by the panch member Milagres Gonsalves, the survey number shows that the land is within the jurisdiction of Macazana panchayat. She said that the panchayat had written to the BDO seeking advice and directions to proceed in the matter as the documents suggest that the property is within the jurisdiction of Macazana panchayat.

Gonsalves however informed that nearly 15 households are living in the area and are seeking all benefits from Guirdolim panchayat; hence, the village panchayat is within its right to grant NoC for the same. He pointed out that these people were living for several decades and the panchayat had also been issuing house numbers.

The villagers suggested that the panchayat members should work closely with each other as the panchayat is nearing the end of its term and, therefore, should work to get the boundary issue resolved as such matter will keep surfacing in the future.