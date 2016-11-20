Guardian Angel, Sporting share points in not too friendly match

AMBELIM: Guardian Angel Sports Club, for good parts of ninety minutes appeared to be playing celestial football. They took the lead in the match against Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League table toppers Sporting Clube de Goa and at some stages seemed set to go home with three points. In the end, Sporting and Guardian Angel shared two points and four goals in their GFA Professional League match played at Ambelim grounds on Sunday.

Guardian Angel SC went into the lead in the 18th minute of play when medio Djouron Isaac scored with a dipping shot that beat Sporting Clube de Goa keeper Ravi Kumar from the 6 yard box after striker Yakubu Mohammed sent a deep cross from the right flank.

Stunned by the reverse, Sporting Clube de Goa were seen stitching some good moves, but try as they would, a goal that they were looking for, was not in sight at all, despite the fact that the Sporting Clube de Goa strikers Francis Dadzie and Daryl Costa played earnestly.

Sporting Clube de Goa kept pressurising the Guardian Angel defence but their citadel would not crumble despite the sustained onslaught of raids as the defence stood firm and their keeper Ram Sroop stood tall with some spectacular saves.

Guardian Agnel SC defender Micky Fernandes played an outstanding game in the defense and even brought off two goal line saves, one in each half of play.

Just five minutes before the breather, Sporting Clube de Goa almost found the equaliser after Cajetan Fernandes, who had a good spell in the midfield, sent a scorching shot that hit the cross bar and came back into play.

If Micky Fernandes stood out for Guardian Angel team as an outstanding defender, it was Cajetan Fernandes who equally had a marvellous display of moves with his sweet and defence splitting passes for Sporting Clube de Goa.

Sporting Clube de Goa levelled the score in the 58th minute when Fernandes sent a thundering free kick which curled to the right corner of Guardian Angel keeper Ram Sroop.

The match then rose to some dizzy heights with both teams dishing out a good brand of soccer that was pleasing to the eyes of the spectators.

Guardian Angel SC suddenly came up with some bright looking moves and against the run of play scored through Sanwil D’Costa in the 82nd minute of play and it looked like the Guardian Agnel team would carry the day.

Sanwil’s powerful volley gave no chance at all to the Sporting Clube de Goa keeper. But Sporting Clube de Goa pulled up their socks and levelled the score through Francis Dadzie off a pass from substitute Joseph Pereira in the 88th minute of play to split points in this hot encounter between the two teams.

Despite the goals, the game tended to become rough and on one occasion Sporting’s Ponif Vaz was shown the red card for dangerous play by the official on the field.

Sporting Clube de Goa were thus reduced to ten men just two minutes from end as add on time was shown as 3 minutes.