Guardian Angel share spoils with Panjim Footballers

Panjim Footballers and Guardian Angel SC played out a placid goalless draw to split points in Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Saturday.

With this drawn encounter, both teams collected a point each and stay static on their positions after garnering 3 points each, having played three matches so far. While Guardian Angel stay on seventh position, Panjim Footballers are on the eight spot.

While there were hardly any worthwhile moves displayed by both the teams, two chances on either side could have been converted into goals, had the strikers been a little more imaginative while striking into the goal.

The midfield of both the teams appeared disorganised – both teams unable to stitch good moves to feed the strikers .The teams were seen content with playing the ball only in the middle with a very few raids ,which lacked punch and precision in passing as well in displaying fire power.

The first great chance to find the mark fell to Panjim Footballers in the 25th minute when medio Daryl Costa sent a defense splitting pass from the right flank to an unmarked Snedden Rodrigues who dodged two defenders that came charging at him but failed to guide the ball into the nets from six yard box, his shot missing the target narrowly with rival keeper Ozen Silva at his mercy.

Though it was the Guardian Angel SC team who appeared to be engineering some moves, pressuring the Panjim Footballers’ defense through their burly build striker Yakubu Mohammed, the team hardly had any chances to score.

With Panjim Footballers defense consisting of Joel Colaso, Joyson D’Souza, Prasil Kannkonkar and Xavier Rebello standing tall, the Guardian Angel SC strikers Clinton Niasso and Yakubu Mohammed had difficulty in penetrating inside the box.

Panjim Footballers who could have been up by a goal had it not been for that unpardonable miss by captain Sneden Rodrigues, which was the only chance the team created in the first half, with Guardian Angel only able to smell a goal.

However, Guardian Angel S C almost scored through a top of the box shot , just 7 minutes into the second session dispatchded by Yakubu,but the Panjim Footballers goalkeeper Shewin Da Cunha–who showed good reflexes–rose up to punch the ball away to safety for an abortive flag kick.