Guardian Angel SC bounce over Corps of Signals

Navelim: Goals by captain Agnelo Colaco and under-20 medio Kimran Fernandes enabled Guardian Angel SC register a hard fought 2-1 win against Corps of Signals in the Goa Football Association Professional League match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Friday.

Guardian Angel SC opened the scoring, as early as the sixth minute, when striker Agnelo Colaco collected a rebound off the rival keeper and slammed the ball in from the shadow of the goal.

It was speedy striker Bamba Musah, who sprinted down the right flank and after dodging three Signals defenders unleashed a shot which the Signals keeper Binu Purushothaman haphazardly managed to parry but the ball fell towards onrushing Guardian Angel striker Agnelo Colaco who had just to push it in for the first goal.

Agnelo was in the thick of action again in the 30th minute when he unleashed a powerful shot but the alert Signals keeper dived to his right to send the ball for an abortive flag kick.

Guardian Angel SC looked brilliant in the first half and outpaced the otherwise speedy looking Signals team.

The match wore on with Guardian Angel SC dominating the proceedings in the first half during which time the Corps of Signals team looked a subdued lot.

Guardian Angel SC buttressed their lead in the 40th minute of play when playmaker Bamba who had a very good game today, smartly passed the ball to Kimran Fernandes who responded with an angular effort to find the mark.

But the script of the match began to change drastically in the second half of play when Corps of Signals came into their own, playing their game on a hot pace.

Signals created a few forays and a goal looked imminent. It was only due to some tough defending by the Guardian Angel SC team that the latter survived.

Ankit Singh and Rohan Rodrigues sent some good shots which Guardian Agnel SC keeper Jeet Gupta responded with some good saves. The Signals team which looked quite strong in the defence in the second session put up good resistance and kept the rival strikers at bay.

Corps of Signals pulled a goal back in the 74th minute of play when Ankit Singh collected a through ball, raced down the left flank and coolly chipped the ball over the rival keeper’s head to reduce the deficit.

The Signals lads continued playing an attacking game and, in the last fifteen minutes, almost leveled.

In the 88th minute Signal’s substitute striker Huidrom Surjit Singh sent a rasping effort which whizzed past the right post and moved out, giving a real scare to the Guardian Angel S C keeper.

Guardian Angel SC is on 17 points from fifteen matches while Signals is on 11 points.