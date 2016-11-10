Guardian Angel edge past Churchill

NT NETWORK

AMBELIM

Guardian Angel SC registered a solitary goal win against Churchill Brothers in the GFA Professional league match played at Ambelim ground on Wednesday. The all important goal was scored in the 17th minute when forward Yakubu Mohammed slotted a penalty to the far corner of the nets.

Guardian Angel SC won the penalty when Churchill’s defender, in an attempt to tackle Yakubu, ended in sending him on the ground and referee Mechenzy Silveira had no hesitation to point to the dreaded spot from where Yakubu himself took the penalty to convert to put Guardian Angel SC in the lead.

Guardian Angel SC thereafter asserted themselves and pressed hard after weaving some smart moves which saw Yakubu sending a 30 yard scorcher which the Churchill keeper tipped over the bar for an abortive flag kick in the 26th minute of play.

Churchill Brothers regrouped well and orchestrated some good moves from both the flanks and began to camp in the rival box for a while but the strong defense of Guardian Angel were in no mood to give any liberty to the Churchill Brothers strikers to have a look at their goal.

The Churchill Brothers team did manage to hoodwink the rival defenders at times but,Guardian Angel goalkeeper Ram Sroop brought performed well under the goal for his team.

In the second session, Churchill Brothers team came in with some renewed ideas and did manage to get some advantage over the Guardian Angel defense manned by Rahul Kumar, Benzu Clemente and Brian Faria but could not beat keeper Ram Sroop who did well for himself and the team.

Midway into the second session, Guardian Angel SC created some chances but Churchill Brothers defense survived some anxious moments. Churchill goal keeper Richardo Cardozo also came up with some good saves.

Churchill Brothers could have leveled the score two minutes before half time but medio Chesterpaul Lyngdoh’s left footed drive was saved by Guardian Angel keeper.

The match was played on even terms with both the teams coming out with some good football . Had it not been for some good saves by both the goalkeepers, the scores would have been different.

With this win, Guardian Angel SC are on seventh position with 13 points from 8 matches. Churchill Brothers SC with seven points from 10 matches is in the nineth position.