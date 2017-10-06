Guardian Angel down Cavelossim

NT NETWORK

An 88th minute goal from Nicolau Colaco enabled Guardian Angel SC open their campaign of the Goa Professional League on a winning note as they registered a solitary-goal win over SSC Cavelossim at Duler grounds here on Friday.

The rainy encounter played at a fast place between two teams from Salcete saw Cavelossim colts having better ball possession and a number of attempts at the rival goal in the first session of play.

In the 10th minute, a long-ranger from Semson Fernandes, Cavelossim’s new signing from Churchill Brothers, was blocked by keeper Ram Sroop. Once again in the very next minute keeper Ram Sroop pushed the ball from Cavelossim’s Semson for corner.

Another goal scoring opportunity for Cavelossim was wasted when Neville Fernandes’s shot at the goal from close was timely cleared by Benzu Clemente on the goal line.

Guardian Angel had just one good attempt at the rival goal in the 39th minute when Perryson Rebello collected a through-pass from Rayman Fernandes and latched a power-packed shot at the goal but Cavelossim keeper Siddesh Morje collected the ball confidently.

On resumption of play, the Curchorem colts were a transformed unit pinning their opponents inside their territory and coming with repeated raids.

In the 49th minute, Aniston Fernandes stiff grounder from close was saved by Cavelossim keeper Siddesh, who once again flung to his right to parry the ball to safety off a deadly cross by skipper Anthony Brabosa.

In a counter attack, Cavelossim’s Richard Fernandes moved dangerously from the right flank and flashed the ball at the Curchorem goal but overlapping Semson Fernandes was late to connect.

Cavelossim keeper came with two brilliant saves — first to block scorching freekick from Nicholas Rodrigues in the 61st minute and a minute later came with breathtaking back to back saves to block Myron Borges and Anthony Barbosa shots from close.

Once again keeper Siddesh came to his team’s rescue as he collected a carpet drive from Perryson Rebello.

After much probing, finally in the 88th minute a curling corner from Nicholas Rodrigues was firmly headed into the goal by former Salgaocar defender Nicolau Colaco which turned out to be the match winning goal.

The lineup given by Guardian Angel team did not have the names of team officials nor the match officials. GFA’s officials also failed to check the error before giving the line-up to the press.