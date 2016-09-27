GU Vice Chancellor Professor Varun Sahni to deliver lecture on BRICS

The International Centre Goa in association with Goa Study Group is organising a lecture cum interactive session on “BRICS: Yesterday’s story or a sign of the coming times?” by Varun Sahni, Vice Chancellor of Goa University, on September 29 at 4 p.m. at ICG, Dona Paula. The lecture will be chaired by Eduardo Faleiro, president, Goa Study Group, chairman of World Council for Peace – India and former union minister of state for external affairs.

Varun Sahni is also professor in International Politics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi (currently on deputation leave). Since 2006, he speaks annually at National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi. He researches and writes on nuclear deterrence issues, regional security, emerging balances in the Asia-Pacific, evolving security concepts, emerging powers, international relations theory and Latin American issues. He was conferred the prestigious VKRV Rao Prize in Social Sciences for 2006, and served (2008-12) as the tenth vice-chancellor of the University of Jammu.

BRICS was an analytical concept, a futuristic projection, an investment strategy and a slick acronym well before it became a group of states. Since the first formal summit of the then-BRIC grouping in June 2009 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, there have always been voices that have expressed deep scepticism about the rationale, role and prospects of the BRICS grouping. The current downturn in the domestic situation of some BRICS member countries has strengthened the BRICS sceptics, many of whom now regard the BRICS as yesterday’s story. The US multinational investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, which first coined the term BRICS as part of its strategy to predict the future path of global capitalism, has now wound up its BRICS desk. On the other hand, it is also clear that the BRICS could have a distinct and much-needed impact on core issues of global governance. For instance, the decision taken at the Sixth BRICS Summit in Fortaleza, Brazil in July 2014 to establish the New Development Bank in Shanghai fundamentally challenges the structure and legitimacy of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Thus, despite significant grounds for scepticism, it is nevertheless important to speculate upon the future directions that the BRICS will take, especially in terms of organisational evolution. The BRICS grouping can become a genuinely revisionist force in global governance – and world politics more broadly – only if it is able to transform itself from a conglomeration of five states into an organisation that can strategically add new members should the need arise. By creating a permanent secretariat, the BRICS in plural (‘os BRICS’) could evolve into the BRICS in singular (‘o BRICS’).

