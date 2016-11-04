GU panel finds prima facie evidence against GMC HOD

PANAJI: The Evaluation Committee of the Goa University (GU) has found prima facie evidence against the head of department (HoD) of skin department of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) who has been alleged to have demanded bribe to declare a MD student’s results.

Sources informed this daily that a meeting of the Evaluation Committee which was held at the Goa University on Friday under the chairmanship of Officiating Registrar M Shreedhara has found prima facie evidence against the HoD Dr Pankaj Shukla.

“The committee during the meeting has accessed documents which indicate that the concerned HoD (Dr Shukla) is guilty of the allegations leveled against him by the student”, the source added.

It may be recalled that a MD student of the skin department of GMC has alleged that her results were withheld by the HoD for not paying a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

However, Dr Shukla has refuted the allegations leveled against him, stating that the results have been declared during the second fortnight of October and no bribe was taken to declare the results.

Taking cognizance of the media reports, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Francis D’Souza on Tuesday had ordered an administrative enquiry into the allegations by the post-graduation student. It was further alleged that the GMC authorities were aware about the incident and even the Goa University which conducts the exams could be in the loop.

Since the allegations are serious in nature, the Officiating Registrar of the Goa University had called for the meeting of the Evaluation Committee which has examined documents and found evidence that could nail the accused doctor.

However, when this reporter tried to contact the Officiating Registrar, the calls went unanswered.