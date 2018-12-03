GTDC’s special boat cruise for young cancer patients

Team B&C | NT

Children undergoing treatment at Tata Cancer Research Memorial Hospital, Mumbai enjoyed a special cruise on Santa Monica on River Mandovi organized by GTDC. A total of 28 children from the Mumbai hospital arrived along with their parents in Margao on a three-day excursion. As part of their holiday, they visited temples, churches, forts, beaches and enjoyed a boat cruise on River Mandovi.

The cruise was organized by GTDC following a special request from Shripad Naik, union minister for Ayush. Deepak Narvekar, senior manager and PRO, extended a warm welcome to the children and their parents on board Santa Monica. Suraj Naik, OSD to minister for Ayush, Surendra Sawant , assistant manager- cruises, Manisha Shiroda and Nilesh Naik Desai, GTDC, were present and helped in coordinating the activities on board Santa Monica. Staff and volunteers from Tata Memorial Hospital were also present. Swati Mhatre, junior PRO and Santosh Sherwade, assistant administration officer, public relations, Tata Memorial Hospital accompanied the children.

Dayanand Sopte, chairman, GTDC, also extended wholehearted support and ensured that the children were provided a comfortable and enjoyable stay. `