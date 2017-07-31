GST session for hotel and restaurant owners

Team B&C/NT

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is in effect since July 1. However hotels and restaurants owners have yet to understand it properly with confusion reigning over filing of taxes and the billing format. To clarify doubts the Goa Hotel and Restaurant Association together with the GCCI organized a session on GST recently.

Speaking at the occasion, Sandip Bhandare, president, GCCI, said that, sessions on GST need to focus on practical issues such as registration and filing of returns. “The backbone of GST is filing of returns correctly. The whole network will be able to move forward only if returns are filed correctly and tax payers get input tax credit,” he said.

The programme conducted by Vishant Gaunekar, assistant commissioner, department of commercial taxes. He focused on tax invoices, returns and payments. It was pointed out to participants that all hotels have to print bills giving the break-up of CGST, SGST and cess or IGST.