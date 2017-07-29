GST may up cost of Ganesh idols by 20%

VISHANT VAZE | NT

SANKHALI

Traditional artisans are busy these days making idols with Ganesh Chaturthi being less than a month away. With GST coming into effect, people will have to shell out more as cost of idols is expected to go up.

However, many artisans in Sankhali are not aware of the GST and are busy with their work.

Sachidanand Gawas said that the state government has been helping artists by giving an assistance of Rs 100 per idol under the Goa handicraft scheme, however, the money reaches the artisans late and sometimes the payment is made after the festival.

Dnyaneshwar Shet from Mayem said that till now they are not aware of the GST, however once they start painting the idols the artisans will get a better understanding of the GST effect. Shet said that if the GST is 28 per cent then artisans will have to hike the rate of idols by up to 20 per cent.

Kishan Shet, Jayshree Shet and Snehal Shet, who help the family in making Ganesh idols, said that they work hard for almost 3 months to make the idols. The family said that they need some relief from the government to continue with the tradition.

Another artisan family from Kunbharwada-Mayem, Amar and Rupesh Shet told this daily that GST will be applicable to Ganesh idols with regard to the paint material used; however, there is still no clarity on the GST applied on paints.

In the interior villages of Mayem, it is learnt that people are reluctant to pay more money for the idols. An artisan said that his family is not making the idols for profit but for service of Lord Ganesh.

Malkum Shet (68), a woman, said that her family is into the business for the last 200 years. She said that if there is an increase in the cost of idols due to GST, people will bear the cost without complaining.

Ulhas, Mukund and Puspa Kunkalkar from Mayem have been in the profession for the last 100 years. Speaking to this daily, the Kunkalkars said that they are making idols for the pooja of Lord Ganesh. They said that they do not know how the GST will affect idol costs but the government must find a way to give relief to people if GST is applicable on the idols.

Meanwhile, the chairman of All Goa Chikaat Maati Sanghtana Premendra Shet, speaking to this daily, said there is a need for hiking the rates of Ganesh idols by 20% due to the implementation of the GST.

Shet said that the government is giving Rs 100 per idol and up to Rs 25,000 to each artisan as a subsidy. He said that this is very less and the government should provide at least Rs 200 per idol to the artisans.

Speaking further, Shet said that since GST is in place the rates must be increased by at least 20%.

Vial Kunkalkar, secretary of AGCMS, said that the associations need to work out the rates of paint and other material before deciding the final rates of idols.