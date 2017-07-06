GST leads to shortage of anti-anxiety pills, sleeping tablets, anti-depressants

PANAJI: Following the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), most of the pharmacies in the state are facing dearth of medicines, especially anti-anxiety pills, sleeping tablets, anti-depressants and so on, which are normally stocked in lesser quantity by the pharmacies. This, in turn is making the patients or their relatives run from the pillar to the post in search of medicines.

It is learnt that the implementation of the GST from July 1, 2017, had made most of the pharmacists refuse to hold the stock of medicines with them. As a result, the pharmaceutical firms have also taken a huge hit on their businesses in the month of June.

Acknowledging this scenario, sources in the Chemists and Druggists Association of Goa stated that most of the pharmacies in the state had already curtailed their inventory, with the pharmacists anticipating 7 per cent loss on their existing stock, after the implementation of the GST. “The pharmacists had paid 5 per cent VAT on the medicines in their stock, however after the implementation of the GST, the tax on these medicines has increased to 12 per cent, making them bear the difference in the form of loss,” the sources noted.

“Furthermore, the pharmacists are busy installing software in their system for generating GST bills, which is also preventing them from selling the medicines in their stock,” the association sources maintained, observing that the tax on the toiletries and cosmetics, which was 12 per cent in the pre-GST period has now been hiked to 28 per cent, thus making the retailers face loss in term of this difference.

The biggest impact of this scenario however is on the consumers, who are depending on their daily dose of medicines. Furthermore, the GST is expected to make a substantial impact on the prices of medicinal drugs, with rates of many of them expected to rise by 2 per cent to 3 per cent, even though the druggists’ associations all over India have maintained that the cost of the essential drugs will remain the same and only 35 per cent of the drugs might see an increase in prices.

The owner of a city pharmacy told this daily that before the implementation of the GST, the pharmacists were reluctant to buy stocks of medicine, and now even if they want to purchase the stock, it is not available. “We expect that the situation would start improving from next week,” he hoped, informing that he is presently busy in making preparations to give out the bills to customers in the GST format.