GST draws mixed views from city businessmen

PANAJI: Vendors and wholesalers in the Panaji market have mixed views on the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the kitchen items like wheat, oils, rice, pulses, ata, maida besan (chana dal flour) puff rice, eggs, meat products, fresh vegetables, honey, corn flour, custard and salt.

Branded items like rice, bread, ghee, toast, sugar, ata (wheat flour), tea, coffee, sweet meat, skimmed milk, milk powder, children, milk foods, frozen items, fruits, vegetables, packaged paneer, dry fish, all spice products and juices come under 5 per cent GST bracket.

While aam aadmi and labour class who just make ends meet will obviously buy in loose irrespective of whether items are adulterated or pure but the middle class who are conscious about hygiene and cleanliness will only prefer packaged branded items, a vendor said.

Harish Bhobe, a wholesaler in the municipal market said that after the GST regime, prices of items sold in the open have come down on certain goods adding, “It is necessary for a country like India to have GST for revival of its economy.”

In the long run, the GST will kill the middlemen and black marketers. This would benefit the consumers and prices will also come down with time while MRP is always higher than the actual cost price for the benefit of the seller. So, in the same way, profits as well as GST are included in the MRP and there is no need for GST again, he added.

A shopkeeper in the market Husain Bagban said presently Indians are not mentally prepared for the biggest reform initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi but it will prove good for the GDP growth in the long run.

But by and large people are maintaining silence over GST and do not know how to react but they only say prices of everything will go up and people will suffer. There were multiple taxes on certain items but GST has reduced them all and transfer routes have also reduced and become hassle-free, he added.

Another businessman from the city on conditions of anonymity stated that once petroleum products are brought under GST, the consumer will benefit.