GSSC to get head soon

Panaji: In order to set in motion the process for recruitment, the state government, led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, has decided to constitute Goa Staff Selection Commission (GSSC), as a temporary arrangement, till the full-time commission with five-year term is formed.

Henceforth, the recruitment of group ‘C’ posts in government departments will be done through the said commission.

Sources said that the file in this regard is already under process and the appointment of a chairman and two members will be notified in the next couple of days.

The government had already passed a Goa Staff Selection Commission Bill in the last assembly session and the Governor has also given her assent to the Bill.

As per the Act, chairperson of the commission shall be either a serving or retired officer from the Indian Administrative Service, drawing a pay scale or has drawn the last pay scale not below that of super-time scale, as the case may be, or a retired officer from the Goa Civil Service, a government-aided institution or semi-government organisation, who has drawn the last pay scale not below that of selection grade officer; and two members who shall be either serving or retired officers of the government, government-aided institution or semi-government organisation, drawing a pay scale or have drawn the last pay scale not below that of a senior scale officer.

Sources said that the commission will conduct examinations and selection of candidates for appointment to the subordinate services in government departments.

As per the new legislation, every head of the government department shall, every year, intimate the commission about the number of vacancies for the subordinate services/posts, including those anticipated in the course of the year.

After this arrangement, no department will have powers to recruit the required manpower that falls under group ‘C’, as the recruitment to the subordinate posts shall be made on the recommendation of the commission.

In fact, the state government has completed a major exercise of assessing manpower in over 60 departments and government-run corporations and sanctioned over 5,300 various posts through inter-departmental committee of officers and the high-power committee.

Now, the Staff Selection Commission will take a call on recruitment process of various posts under group ‘C’ as per the annual requirement of the departments and other government-run bodies.