GSPCB to compile  database of manufacturing units having ETPs

Abdul Wahab Khan | NT

PANAJI: With the number of manufacturing units equipped with effluent treatment plants (ETPs) not known and waste water continuing to pollute water bodies, Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) will compile a data of such units having treatment plants.

Majority of the manufacturing units in the state are equipped with ETPs but many are not functioning properly and as a result, waste water is only partly treated.

In a major step to bring down pollution in water bodies including major rivers, the Supreme Court had recently directed all state pollution control boards not to allow industrial units to operate if they do not have effluent treatment plants.

The board had carried out random performance evaluation study of two effluent treatment plants – one each in Seahath Canning and Varun Beverages, which though are larger in capacity, there are several inefficiencies in their functioning. The ETP of Seahath Canning was found to have insufficient aeration due to design problems of the aeration tank while the ETP of Varun Beverages did not have flow meters in the influent and treated waste water tank.

A common lacunae in the plants studied is there is no proper record of the sludge generated and disposed off, flow meters are absent and green cover lacking around the facility.

A random check by a correspondent of this daily with some industrial estates revealed that they produce large quantities of hazardous waste. The Cuncolim industrial estate units have been found to be contaminating water bodies, groundwater and also leading to air pollution because most of the units have ETPs which are not functioning properly.

Very few industrial units have effluent treatment plants to treat waste water while other units send the hazardous waste to Mumbai Waste Management Ltd at Taloja for incineration.

According to the hazardous waste annual report, 406 hazardous waste generating industries were registered in the year 2014-15. They generate hazardous waste like used oil and grease, empty containers, pharmaceutical residue and wastes, bilge water, inorganic acids and spent solvents.

The annual hazardous waste report prepared by GSPCB in the year 2014-15 revealed that the state generated major quantities of waste which is incinerable. The incinerable hazardous waste generated in the state amounts to 16706 metric tonnes while land-disposable hazardous waste stands at 3345.665 MT, recyclable waste accounts for 1874 MT and 38,000 discarded containers and filters are generated.

The manufacturing units include those making pesticides, fertilizers, tyres and tubes, iron ore pellets, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, sugar, wheat products, steel rolling, fruits and fish canning, cashew nuts, brewery products etc.

The state has laid stringent law to cope with the increasing hazardous waste. However, there are industrial units which do not comply with the conditions on installing ETP, which is compulsory for obtaining consent to operate. But unfortunately the authority come to know about it only during inspection for renewals, complaints or random checks.

However, there have been some instances in Pilerne industrial estate wherein some units were issued suspension notice for failing to ensure proper functioning of effluent treatment plants. A small state like Goa which generates approximately 30,000-35,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of hazardous waste would require proper facilities for waste disposal in order to prevent high rate of land degradation.

There are no common effluent treatment plants (CETP) and common hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities in Goa. However, in order to prevent further pollution around the Cuncolim industrial estate, the GSIDC has appointed Mumbai-based Aditya Environmental Services to prepare a detailed report prior to the construction of CETP.