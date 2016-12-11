GSPCB tightens screws on plastic manufacturers

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa State Pollution Control Board has set a 60-day deadline to the processors and manufacturers of plastic materials to obtain registration under the newly notified Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016.

These units now have to give an undertaking on total waste generation in processing the plastic with details of plastic waste proposed to be acquired through sale, auction, contract or import, for use as raw material, and whether the facility is authorised by the board and follows proper pollution control measures.

The plastic producers at the time of registration will also have to furnish record of vendors to whom they supply raw material for manufacturing carrybags, plastic sheets and multilayered packaging to curb manufacturing of the products in the unorganised sector.

“We have started implementing the new rules and asked the plastic manufacturing units and the producers to register themselves under new rules and further ordered brand owners to submit their annual returns on waste management with list of vendors supplying them plastic material and their action plan on collecting back the plastic wastes. Failing to comply with the new rules, the plastic manufacturing units will attract penal provision as per the act,” the GSPCB official said.

There are about 14 plastic manufacturing units registered in the state which mainly produce multilayered plastics, plastic bags, rolls and sheets. But there could be more than the equal number of such units operating illegally without the consent of the board.

However, sources from the board admitted that they do not have any specific data on unauthorised plastic manufacturing units to initiate action against them.

The Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 issued by the Union environment ministry replace the Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2011.

The GSPCB has also asked the brand owners having manufacturing units in the state to register themselves under Rule 9 of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, and furnish an action plan on collecting back the plastic wastes under the concept of ‘extended producer responsibility’.

The rules have made mandatory for brand owners to prepare a list of vendors supplying plastic material and to draw up a ‘flow diagram’ of manufacturing process showing input and output in terms of products and waste generated including for captive power generation and water.

The new rules have certain dos and don’ts for manufacturers, distributors, municipal bodies and panchayats.

The government has banned the manufacturing of plastic bags of below 50 microns as thinner bags currently pose a major threat to environment due to its non-disposability.