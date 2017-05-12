GSPCB finds many pollution norms violated in Sonshi

NT NETWORK

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has found many pollution norms violated by the mining leaseholders in Sonshi village in Sattari taluka, thus causing air and water pollution and risking the lives of the residents of the village.

The scientific team of GSPCB, which conducted an inspection last month had found several conditions that were in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, which includes inefficient road sweeping machines, manual removal of dust from roads, no tarring of approach road and transporting iron ore without covering the trucks.

At the time of inspection, labourers were seen removing the dust piles manually from the shoulders of the road and dumping into the roadside drainage. There were small piles of dust observed at the sides of the entire transportation routes inspected, indicating possible spillage from the operating trucks.

During the inspection, an official of the GSPCB had found that the road sweeping machine was not functioning properly and moving at a slow speed. Also, out of the two rotating scrubber brushes on the underside of the vehicle, only one was in operation. The common truck-mounted road sweeper machine was in operation on the road connecting the exit point of a mine to Sonshi junction.

The team had observed high amount of airborne dust on most of the routes along Sonshi and Savor junction at the exit point of Cudnem mines. As a result, the Ambient Air Quality Monitoring programme (AAQM) data exceeded the safe level of particulate matter (PM10).

As per the AAQM report, the data of the closest AAQM location at Honda indicated that PM10 parameter concentration levels exceeded in the months of October, November and December last year and from January to February this year, which was possibly due to the cumulative effect of the nearest transportation route of Guellim-Gaval and Onda iron ore mines on the route.

The GSPCB has also directed the mines department to reduce the capacity of all 13 mining leaseholders in the village by 25 per cent for causing environmental pollution, until the situation improves in Sonshi. The units were also asked to tar the approach road, as it is a steep slope and dust directly comes on the road.

Following the inspection report, the GSPCB had issued show-cause notices to the 13 mining companies on April 27 for causing significant air pollution in the vicinity of Sonshi and had temporarily suspended the mining operations.

The GSPCB has now asked the mine owners to carry out effective pollution control measures and submit compliance report. The GSPCB has also set up more monitoring stations so that the air quality in and around the operation of the units would be monitored by it.