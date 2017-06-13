GSPCB brings action plan for Sonshi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Tightening its screws against worsening air quality in Sonshi mining hub, the Goa State Pollution Control Board has directed the mining firms operating in the area to commit to a three-month action plan to curb air pollution.

The board has come out with a medium-term action plan to control air pollution. The plan must be implemented by mine operators at Sonshi before mining activities resume after the monsoon.

A long-term action plan has also been mooted.

Under the medium-term plan, the mining firms will have to put up rumblers at the start of roads within the mine area and modify the existing speed breakers and humps after obtaining NoC from the PWD.

The firms have also been asked to go for installation of wheel washing system at all exit points.

It further asked the state government to phase out all mining trucks which are ten and above years old and replace them with higher capacity trucks for reducing traffic density on roads by 50 per cent.

The board sought relaxation in timing restriction by increasing the time limit for ore transportation from present eight-nine hours to 10-12 hours to avoid traffic congestion.

In the long-term plan, the board suggested exploring a plan to develop dedicated transport corridors across the mining clusters for the exclusive use of iron ore trucks beyond daylight hours.

The High Court of Bombay at Goa had taken sou moto cognisance of worsening air quality at Sonshi and had directed the board to take necessary action.

The decision on action plan was taken at a special meeting of the board held last month. The meeting was attended by representatives of mining companies.

The GSPCB meeting also decided to incorporate new conditions for the renewal or grant of consent to operate mines located at Sonshi, Costi, Codli, Sigao, Sulcorna, Kevona, Maina-Caurrem, Borga, Dharbandora, Suctolim and Advalpal.

This decision was taken in the light of poor air quality that prevailed from January to May.

Under the new conditions, some 25 mine operators will have to install wheel washing system along with compressed air wheel drying facility. There will have to be a tarred road upto the main approach road so that dust is not carried along ore transportation routes.

Besides, ore transportation routes will now have to get installed with two road sweeping machines. Shoulders of the ore transportation roads should be fully tarred with the help of the PWD.

Moreover, the mines department will be asked to ensure that all the trucks carrying ore are properly covered with tarpaulin, and that overloading must not be permitted.

Also, speed of the trucks must be controlled at speed-breakers to avoid spillage.