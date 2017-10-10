GSPCB awaits environment audit panel constitution to conduct periodic audits

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) is awaiting the constitution of its environmental audit committee, headed by the Board chairman, so as to conduct periodic environmental audits of the industrial units as well as iron ore mining leases in Goa, so as to assess the sustainable operation practices they have adopted.

Coming out with this information, the GSPCB member secretary, Levinson Martins told ‘The Navhind Times’ that a draft notification on the Environmental Audit Scheme has already been introduced by the Board, under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, following direction from the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The draft notification applies to every firm or individual for carrying on an operation or process requiring Consent to Operate under the two Acts as well as Hazardous Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 1989. Failing to meet with the conditions laid down under the Consent to Operate, leading to environmental issue, the industries would be liable for action in the form of their closure.

Speaking further, Martins said that the setting up of the environmental audit committee is important as this committee has power to scrutinize the industrial units/ iron ore mining leases as well as examining them on file.

Besides constituting the committee, the Board has to empanel the auditor for undertaking the environmental audit assessing the extent to which these units are observing practices to minimise harm to the environment. The audit would be undertaken based on the industrial categorisation namely red, orange and green.

The audit will be also based on monitoring of resources such as water, fuel, raw material utilisation, assessment under air quality and other environmental rules.