GSM will decide on candidate for Valpoi soon: Shirodkar

VALPOI: General secretary of Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) Hrudaynath Shirodkar during a meeting held to strengthen the party in Valpoi constituency recently said that “within few days, we will decide on our candidate for Valpoi constituency.”

While addressing media persons, Shirodkar said that “our talks are on with the MGP and we already have struck alliance with Shiv Sena and Goa Prajya Party.”

He further said that Prasad Velingkar is the president of Valpoi block whereas Mandar Ganpulle is the secretary.

“It won’t be difficult for us in the Valpoi constituency as the BJP cadres will be joining us and in eight days we will form a 10-member committee in all 46 booths of Valpoi constituency to reach in every nook and corner of Valpoi,” said Shirodkar.