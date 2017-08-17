GSM wants to have new transport system for city

PANAJI: Urging the people of Panaji to save Goa from political “mafia”, Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) candidate Anand Shirodkar on Thursday warned people of Panaji not to fall prey to any bluffs.

“A 365-day plan of Panaji is an eye opener for Panaji residents. Why did the MLA of Panaji, who represented Panaji for last 22 years, failed to develop the constituency,” asked Shirodkar, while speaking to media persons after releasing his manifesto in the city.

He further said that drug cases have increased under BJP government in the state and Goa is on the verge of becoming drug capital of India.

In his 17-point manifesto, Shirodkar has promised to introduce a new transport system for the city and tackling the pollution caused by St Inez creek.

He has also assured to prevent the introduction of transfer of development rights to ensure that middle-class Goans get the benefit of affordable housing.

Removing casinos from river Mandovi by removing the amendments made by the government in Goa Gambling Act is another major promise made by Shirodkar. Interestingly, GSM, the party which was formed on the medium of instruction (MOI) issue has not mentioned about the language issue in its party manifesto.