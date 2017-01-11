GSM to stop grants to English medium schools from 2017-18 if voted to power

NT NETWORK

Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), in its election manifesto amongst others, has promised to discontinue grants to English-medium primary schools from academic year 2017-18 if voted to power. GSM is a partner of grand alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Shiv Sena for forthcoming assembly election for Goa to be held on February 4.

GSM, which was formed on the issue of Medium of Instruction, has also taken policy stand on issues including to implement in letter and spirit “zero tolerance to corruption” besides setting up of Administrative Reforms Commission to suggest in six months, reduction in the number of Ministers and in the number of state corporations, boards and societies as anti-corruption measures.

The regional outfit, mentored by RSS rebel Subhash Velingkar, who is also the convenor of newly-formed grand alliance, has also cleared stand on tourism, employment, ban on casino gambling, nationalisation of rivers, ban on EDMs and rave parties besides tenancy act and Mopa international airport along with its prime MoI issue in its manifesto.

GSM president Anand Shirodkar informed this daily that the common minimum programme of the grand alliance consisting of MGP-GSM-Shiv Sena would be finalised within a couple of days.

On employment, the party, which will contest in six assembly constituencies, has promised to conduct skill development programmes at all levels of education in collaboration with industry, with sufficient government incentives and recruitment in government will be taken up only through Staff Selection Board and Goa Public Service Commission.

It has also assured that clean and beautiful tourism will be encouraged and beach tourism will be regulated as per guidelines of National Centre for Sustainable Beach Management besides hinterland, cultural and spiritual tourism will be encouraged.

GSM has also assured that all casino licences whether on-land and off-shore will be cancelled by amending Goa Gambling Act and it will withdraw the earlier amendments for allowing casinos.

The party has also promised to ban EDMs and rave parties in the state and noise pollution including fire crackers during festivals will be strictly controlled.

Interestingly, the GSM will support the nationalisation of rivers under the National Waterways Act 2016 and if there are any adverse effects, remedial action will be taken in consultation with the government of India.

On special status issue, the GSM has said that it is of the firm view that no special status is necessary for Goa and accused the former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of taking Goans for a ride promising to work for it.

The newly formed party has also promised to withdraw the “anti-tenant” amendment, made by the BJP government to shift judicial powers from revenue department to judiciary, stating that this has created a lot of hardships to agricultural tenants all over Goa.

As far as Mopa International airport project is concerned, the GSM has said that the contractors will be directed to start skill development for Goan youth and to give semi skilled and unskilled employment to Goan youth, adding “there should be no ban on development around the airport except that which is required for the safety of aircraft.”