GSM, Shiv Sena join hands

PANAJI: Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) and Shiv Sena on Friday formally announced their alliance for the state legislative assembly polls slated in 2017. The alliance is part of the tri-party coalition of GSM, Goa Praja Party and Shiv Sena.

However, the GSM has stated that an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) will be decided in its meeting on November 30.

Speaking at a joint press conference of GSM and Shiv Sena to announce the alliance, GSM president Anand Shirodkar said, “We have decided to give Shiv Sena five seats. Three in North Goa – Pernem, Tivim and Saligao and two in South Goa, Cuncolim and Vasco in South Goa. We will announce all our candidates by December 15.”

Stating that the Shiv Sena is fully supportive of the primary agenda of discontinuing grants to English medium primary schools in the state, Shirodkar said that the support of the national party with 24 members in the Parliament will strengthen the struggle in the state.

Informing about its cadre base in the state, GSM president said, “The cadre which elected BJP to power two times, has now shifted to GSM. Though our party is new, the organisation and political team is experienced. We have our organisational setup in 35 constituencies and 10,000 active workers.”

Shiv Sena’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “We will not sacrifice our language and not allow the growth of a foreign language at the cost of our language.”

Stating that the Shiv Sena will work as a younger brother in the alliance, Raut said that the party will work towards preventing the state from being taken towards the Portuguese culture.

“We will work together with the Goa Suraksha Manch and develop Goa into an ideal state. We will strive to safeguard the ethos of our culture. This government does not have the capacity to stop Goa from becoming Russia and Nigeria. We have that strength and we have demonstrated that in Ayodhya and in Mumbai,” he added.