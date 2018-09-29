GSL revenue up by 32%

NT NETWORK

VASCO

The chairman and managing director of Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) Rear Admiral (retd) Shekhar Mital informed that company revenue has increased by 32 per cent year on year (YoY) from Rs 1,102 crore in financial year 2017 to Rs 1,452 crore in financial year 2018, while operating profit has increased from Rs 131 crore in the previous year to Rs 252 crore, registering a growth of 92 per cent YoY. Correspondingly, the value of production (VoP) has moved up from Rs 1,030 crore in financial year 2017 to Rs 1,343 crore in financial year 2018.

During the financial year 2018, the company earned profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 331 crore, a jump of 87 per cent over previous year’s PBT of Rs 177 crore, thereby the turnover per employee has moved up from Rs 62 lakh in previous year to Rs 82 lakh in the financial year 2018.

Mital was addressing the 52nd annual general meeting of GSL was held recently wherein the company adopted the annual accounts for financial year 2017-18. The meeting was attended by members of the board of directors, shareholders and other senior functionaries of GSL.

Mital highlighted the rich exhilarating performance, recorded year after year by the company during last four years with compounded growth in revenues of over 28 per cent in last 4 years.

He highlighted the company has managed to create new benchmarks and the ‘Build-Timelines’ have become a ‘new normal’ for the Industry.

“The company, in the last four years has created an enduring culture of outperformance by delivering 26 ships, all ahead of schedule, amounting to 32,000 tonnes, (12,000 tonnes in financial year 2017-18 alone), which is the highest in the industry”, he said and have further told that these includes 6 Coast Guard OPVs, 2 OPVs to Sri Lanka, 1 OPV to Indian Navy, 2 Fast Patrol Vessels and 11 Fast Interceptor Boats to Mauritius, 04 x 1000 Ton Fuel Barges to Indian

Navy.

“Besides this, the company has also delivered 1 Damage Control Simulator each to Myanmar and Indian Navy. Due to focus on execution and deliveries coupled with strategic alignment and refinement in policies, the Value of Production has surged ~3 times in last 4 years from Rs 509 crore in financial year 2014 to Rs 1,343 crore in financial year 2018. Compared to Rs (-) 63 crore profit before tax in financial year 2014, company recorded Rs 331 crore PBT in financial year 2018 (CAGR 83.87 per cent),” said Mital.

Similarly, the operating profit has increased manifold from Rs (-) 29 crore in financial year 2014 to Rs 252 crore in financial year 2018 and has been the highest amongst all DPSU shipyards consecutively for last three years.

Elaborating upon the business outlook, Mital stated that the company’s focus areas in the coming years would primarily be on timely completion of 5 Coast Guard OPV Project and NBC Training facility at INS Shivaji.

“The Company will also focus on early conclusion of contract for 2 Frigates for the Indian Navy and work in conjunction with MoD/Navy for expeditious processing of MCMV Project. The Company is working hard to commence both projects by 2020,” said Mital.

He disclosed that during the year, the company has paid interim dividend of Rs 58.20 crores being 100 per cent on the paid-up share capital and further declared final dividend of Rs 66.93 crore being 115 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Rs 58.20 crore.

“Thus, the total dividend for the financial year 2018 is Rs 10.75 per equity share (on face value of Rs 5) being 215 percent on paid-up share capital and total outgo will be Rs 150.74 crore (including DDT). This is against 70 percent Dividend being Rs 49.04 crores paid in the previous year”, said Mital.

Commenting on the annual results, Mital indicated that these results are direct offshoot of very benign industrial atmosphere, policy formulation and decision making at Government/Ministry of Defence level. “Further, GSL has been direct beneficiary of Raksha Mantri’s direct guidance and support”, he said.