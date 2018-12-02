GSL has created ‘culture’ of delivering quality ships before schedules: Nagpal

VASCO: The chairman and managing director (CMD) of Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) Commodore (retired) B B Nagpal said that Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), which is one of the leading ship building yards for the defence forces, is looking forward to commence the production under Advanced Missile Project by mid 2020.

Commodore (retired) Nagpal was speaking to the media, soon after taking charge as the CMD on Saturday.

He took over the charge from Rear Admiral (retired) Shekhar Mital, who attained superannuation on November 30, having rendered service for the last four years and 10 months.

He said that he aims to further consolidate GSL’s production performance.

“The GSL has created an enduring culture of delivering quality ships before contractual schedules, and today is on a strong foundation for the future projects,” he said.

Speaking further, Commodore (retired) Nagpal said that “I have an agenda cut out to take the MCMV case forward for early conclusion of commercial aspects of the case. I would look to further expand the diversified portfolio of the company and adopt most advanced technologies required to develop advanced systems and platforms for the future requirements of defence forces such as unmanned platforms and AI-enabled systems.”

“I will take keen interest in sustainable growth and corporate social responsibilities to add value to community at large,” he added.

Commodore (retired) Nagpal is an alumni of Sainik School, Bhubaneswar, IIT-Delhi and Naval War College, St Petersberg, Russia.

He has more than 32 years of distinguished service and experience in the Indian Navy as a naval architecture officer before joining GSL as director (CPP and BD) in August 2016.

He has vast experience in large shipbuilding projects like destroyers and corvette and has been project director for design of many front-line warships in the Navy.

He has also held the coveted post of Principal Director of Naval Design at IHQ MoD (N), besides other appointments at naval dockyard and shipbuilding yards providing wide spectrum of experience in refits and shipbuilding.