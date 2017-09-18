GSIA demands action against Kavlekar for ‘irregularities in GIDC plot allotment’

NT NETWORK

Close on the heels of FIR against the Congress MLA Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar by the anti-corruption branch (ACB), the Goa Small Industries Association (GSIA), on Monday, demanded action against Kavlekar for “irregularities in plot allotment during his tenure with the GIDC.”

GSIA members asked for reopening of an old criminal complaint, and fresh FIR against the former chairman of GIDC.

The FIR must be filed by the GIDC because of loss in revenue to it, suggested the members.

The association said that the ACB case against Kavlekar must be linked with his years in the GIDC when he along with officials made windfall gains by handing over industrial plots to speculators.

Along with the reopening of the criminal case, the GSIA has also demanded fast tracking of the investigation into SEZ land allotment case wherein huge tracts of industrial land were handed over to promoters without following proper procedures.

GSIA president Raj Kumar Kamat, said that the inquiry against Kavlekar must be used to clean up the act in GIDC where “irregularities in plot allotment have even occurred towards the end of the term.” Kamat said that in the last eight months, there were no transfers or sub-lease of industrial estate plots by the GIDC, which functioned without a board and added that new board has been formed recently.

“During the height of illegal plot allotment and transfer, the GSIA had filed a criminal complaint against Kavlekar and officials in 2011. However, no action was taken over the complaint due to political pressure.”

The members said that the complaint should be reopened and the case investigated end-to-end.

The press briefing was attended by Damodar Kochkar, president, Verna Industrial Estate and Gautam Verlekar, secretary, GSIA.

Industrialists Shekhar Sardesai, Parag Joshi and Atul Pai Kane were also present during the briefing. Kamat said that the association’s objective is to ensure transparency in industrial estate plot allotment and fair play in the working of the GIDC.

“The association has more or less plugged the loopholes in plot allotment norms, and is working on reforming the existing guidelines,” he claimed.

New rules for plot allotment have been framed recently, which are put up for suggestions from industry.

The ACB has reopened Kavlekar’s ‘disproportionate asset’ case relating to Rs 4.78 crore assets ‘acquired during service with the GIDC.’ During that period, genuine investors ‘faced difficulties’ in getting land in industrial estates as there was large scale acquisition of plots by ‘conniving officials and their front companies.’