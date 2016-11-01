GSHRC gives interim relief to Bethora Wanarmares

PANAJI: Giving an interim relief to the members of monkey hunter tribe (Wanarmare community) whose hutments at Nirankal-Bethora were allegedly razed by locals last month, Goa State Human Rights Commission (GSHRC) on Tuesday directed the South Goa collector to provide drinking water, food and other basic amenities.

The Commission, chaired by former district judge A D Salkar, and member J A Keny, issued the directive in response to a petition filed by Harish Naik seeking directions to the government to provide shelter and to protect the victimised forest dwellers.

The Commission ordered the district collector to provide basic amenities till the time permanent arrangements are made for their rehabilitation. It has also sought a compliance report within 15 days. The matter will be heard on November 17.

Advocate Satish Sonak informed the commission that the victims have practically come on to the road as they are without shelter and other basic amenities such as food, water, medical aid etc.

The Commission pointed out that the matter concerns a serious issue of violation of human rights of the tribal community and felt that this is an appropriate case where interim relief should be given in the larger interest of justice.

The investigation team of the Commission which was asked to conduct an inquiry into the complaint of human rights violation has submitted its report to the Commission.

According to media reports, a group of 15-20 villagers from Nirankal-Bethora aggrieved over the district collector’s initiative to provide ration and Aadhar cards ransacked 15 hutments belonging to monkey hunter tribe (Wanarmare community) on October 16. A resolution was also passed in the gram sabha of Bethora to move the monkey killers out of the panchayat jurisdiction.