GSHC’s modern veggie outlet beckons Ponjekars

PANAJI: There is good news for Ponjekars. The Goa State Horticultural Corporation Limited on Wednesday inaugurated its first fruits and vegetable air-conditioned mini supermarket at Altinho.

The AC ‘retail outlet’ has interiors modified to look similar to the fruit and vegetable section of a mall. The temperature inside the outlet is regulated to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer time. The advantage of this outlet is that due to air-conditioning, the wastage of fruits and vegetables is minimal.

The outlet, which spreads to an area of 43.08 sq mts, has been set up at a budget of Rs 25 lakh. It has a complete refrigeration unit.

The outlet displays about 40 different types of fresh vegetables, fruits, dairy products and grocery items. Between the aisles, there are chillers, easily cleanable vegetable racks of stainless steel and the misting bar to produce sufficient amount of moisture to keep the vegetables fresh.

The entrance to the outlet is wide with proper seating arrangement and ample parking space.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Parsekar said the government was working for the welfare of the common man and that people should take benefits of such outlets that provide good quality vegetables and fruits at competitive prices.

Such outlets will be opened in Mapusa, Ponda, Margao, Sanvordem and Vasco in the next two months.

“The outlet will increase sale of local vegetables as well as provide a platform for the women self-help groups to sell their produce,” he said.

Replying to a question, Parsekar said the land allotted for constructing a stadium at Thivim would soon be transferred to the horticulture corporation after completing necessary legal formalities for first-of-its-kind project, which would bring about facilities like sorting centre, mushroom laboratory, ripening chamber and cold storage.

GSHCL chairman Kiran Khandolkar said the particular outlet has been reopened after being renovated. The air-conditioned outlet has started functioning on a trial basis to sell vegetables, fruits and other perishable products at subsidized rates.

Panaji MLA Siddharth Kuncalienker congratulated the corporation for the initiative which would help market products made by women SHGs.