GSCB vice-chairman gets conditional anticipatory bail

PANAJI

The District and Sessions Court, Panaji has granted conditional anticipatory bail to the vice-chairman of the Goa State Co-operative Bank (GSCB) Avelino Marcus D’silva (70) in connection with the case of alleged stalking and outraging modesty of a woman employee of the

bank.

Last week the Panaji police had registered an FIR against the 70-year-old vice-chairman following the complaint lodged by a 44-year-old woman who works in one of branches of the bank. The woman, a clerical staffer, had been transferred to a branch located some 25 km away from her current workplace, informed police adding that she had sought revocation of the transfer due to some reasons. The accused repeatedly contacted the woman to develop intimacy in the excuse of the transfer despite clear indication of disinterest by the complainant, the police

said.

Furthermore the accused also stalked her, made obscene gestures to outrage her modesty and asked her to come to his room in Margao with an intention to sexually exploit her, police

said.