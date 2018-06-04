Growing Impatience Of Mining Dependants

THE failure of the state government to get a firm assurance from the central government on resolving the mining imbroglio is driving the mining dependants into a protest mode once again. The trips by PWD Minister Ramakrishna Dhavlikar and other state leaders to the national capital to persuade the central ministers to agree to promulgating an ordinance to amend the MMDR Act or filing of a review petition before the Supreme Court have not been successful. With no solution in sight the people who earned their livelihood through businesses providing services to the mining industry as well as those who lost jobs or whose income has been reduced owing to mining shutdown have decided to hold an agitation to press for early resumption of mining activities. Various political parties have decided to throw their weight behind them. It is trying times for the BJP-led government, especially in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Uncertainty looms large over the issue and any delay in the resumption of mining could lead to social and political unrest in the state.

Though the state leadership has been promising a review petition in the apex court or promulgation of an ordinance to allow mining operations to resume it has not happened. Two delegations of state government visited New Delhi since March 2018 to find a solution to the mining issue but without result. The first delegation returned empty handed two months ago. The second delegation, which visited the national capital last week, managed to discuss the issue with Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Surface Transport, and Nripendra Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation failed to get a firm assurance on the way forward, though Mishra assured them he would put up the matter before the Prime Minister, an assurance which could just be routine and of little consequence as Modi, even if he acts, has to act according to the advice of the concerned ministries. The central leadership of the BJP, including its national president Amit Shah has been promising the state leaders that a solution to the issue would be found through court but nothing has been done in this regard so far. Though the state authorities have sought the advice of attorney general of India K K Venugopal and have even given their suggestions in the draft review petition, they are still awaiting his response.

With several central BJP leaders saying that auction of mines was the best solution to resolve the mining crisis in the state it appears that they are not keen on the either solution suggested by the state government. Within the state, all the political parties want that mining should resume at the earliest, but they are divided on the ways and means to resolve the issue. The Congress says it has a solution but has not come out in the open with it. The government should have taken the opposition on board in its discussion on the mining issues with the central leaders. The BJP is collecting negative points in the process. Even its partner, the Goa Forward Party, joined other parties to blame the BJP for closure of mining. The Goa Forward has said that the onus was on the BJP to find out a solution to the mining crisis as it is leading the government in the state and at the Centre. The Goa Forward has even threatened to review its position vis-à-vis the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections if the mining problem is not resolved.

Sensing the anger among mining-dependent people, Nilesh Cabral, the BJP’s Curchorem MLA, speaking on behalf of the party, has promised to resolve the mining issue by June 7 and requested the leaders of the Goa Mining People’s Front to defer their agitation. The GMPF has agreed to the request and decided to start their agitation from June 11, if the government fails to resolve the issue by then. Will the government be able to find the solution in such a short period or is the request to defer the agitation a time buying exercise? The delay on the part of the Centre to accept the proposal of the state government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court or promulgate an ordinance to amend the law could suggest that the central government considers either proposal fraught with legal risks. If that is the case, the state government ought to come clean on it. It should stop making promises that it cannot keep. As the issue is a serious one directly affecting thousands of people the state government should find a practical solution to the problem.