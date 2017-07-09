Group C teams happy with facilities in Goa

PANAJI: Germany, Guinea and Costa Rica have one thing in mind-wind the U-17 World Cup. The members of the three teams on a visit to Goa to acquaint themselves with the facilities while being all praise for the facilities available in Goa expressed home that their country would go back with the title.

“We are not here to discuss our chances of winning. We will be coming to win. This visit was more to see firsthand the facilities available and I must say we are impressed,” stated Make Fischer from Germany. “We are not here to find faults but acquaint ourselves. We are impressed with the facilities and the training grounds,” said Fischer.

Christian Salas from Costa Rica was enamoured by Goa. “The place is beautiful. There are a lot of similarities between this place and our country. From amongst the grounds show, the one close to Panaji (GMC stadium, Bambolim ) was outstanding. I was informed that it was used for the AFC Cup. The place is very well maintained,” stated Salas.

“The Fatorda stadium is imposing. I am not qualified to say how the ground will play during the tournament but the facilities are world class. FIFA lays down certain standards for all its tournaments and it was evident the same would be seen here. Let us see how the ground plays on the day of the match,” stated Fah Conde from Guinea.

The members of the three teams – Germany, Guinea and Costa Rica– were taken to the Fatorda stadium and the four practice grounds. “This visit is not to report. This is an opportunity for us to acquaint ourselves not just with the ground conditions but to get a jist of Goa. We have been to see bits of Goa since last night. Though it would have been nice to have been able to stay longer, we have to go. There is work ahead,” stated Markus Scheeweis from Germany. “ I have heard about Goa from my friends in Germany,” he stated.