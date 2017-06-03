Groundwork for value-based education gathers pace

NT NETWORK

Following the proposal of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to include value-based topics like sanitation and hygiene, waste management, traffic sense and road safety, and menstrual hygiene in girls, in the school curriculum, a 18-member committee including director of education G P Bhat and chairman of Goa Education Development Corporation Shripad ‘Kanta’ Patnekar met to chalk out the details of the content pertaining to these topics.

Stating that the compilation and finalisation of the content would be a lengthy process and need at least three to four months, the GEDC chairman stated that even though the introduction of these topics in the curriculum of classes from III to X would take place from next academic year, it is proposed to integrate the same in their syllabus from the second term of this academic year, on pilot basis.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Patnekar said the introduction of the said topics would be done by grouping the classes namely classes III to IV, classes V to VIII and classes IX to X.

“The first meeting of the committee was attended by experts in the respective fields, such as representative of Procter & Gamble Company like Amey Kamat in charge of the topic of menstrual hygiene, DySP (traffic) Dharmesh Angle and Prakash Azavedo of transport department in charge of traffic sense, and Avinash Apte and Patricia Pinto in charge of waste management,” he added.

The GEDC chairman also said that Pune-based Shantilal Muttha Foundation, which is helping the GEDC to implement value education in around 200 Goan schools, would be a nodal agency for the particular curriculum-related project.

“In fact, this foundation has already prepared content material on sanitation and hygiene,” he informed.

Maintaining that the director of the State Counsel of Educational Research and Training director Nagraj Honnekeri and Dr G C Pradhan will be taking related meetings at their level on June 10, Patnekar informed that the 18-member team will meet again on June 15 for further deliberations.

He further mentioned that the help of various NGOs is also being taken for the purpose.