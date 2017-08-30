Grounded vessel Lucky Seven owner elusive

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The owner of the grounded casino vessel MV Lucky Seven, Gopal Kanda, is elusive and not responding to the warning letters and directions of the state environmental protection agencies as well as District Collector.

What began as a scare for the state’s iconic Miramar beach has now turned into a headache for the people. The casino vessel that ran aground off the Miramar beach almost one and half month ago may be too damaged to be moved from its present location as it has sunk on one side.

The solution which as of now appears illusive will have to be found by the state government, as the owner of the vessel as well as the Captain of Ports appear in no mood to take the responsibility. The Captain of Ports asked the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) to contact Kanda-owned company for compliance.

This reporter tried to contact the owner of the vessel but he has been inaccessible since the last one week. The GSPCB has insisted that the Captain of Ports, which is the principal agency responsible for all activities of inland waterways, is responsible for monitoring and following up with the owner of the vessel. However, the Captain of Ports shifted the responsibility on the GSPCB referring to the District Collector’s direction stating that the member secretary of GSPCB will have to carry out an inspection of the vessel to check for any oil leakages as also to conduct a study on the possible damage to the ecology and even periodically monitor the activity/repair on the vessel.

An official from the Captain of Ports stated that “we are only following the Collector’s given course of action that has held GSPCB responsible for monitoring and inspecting the vessel.” The Captain of Ports, however, agreed to provide any other technical assistance. An official from the GSPCB said that they did not have the expertise to check the nitty-gritty of the vessel and neither did they have knowledge of the vessel engineering. They, however, agreed to check for any oil spill.

The GSPCB said that on August 17 it granted permission to the Captain of Ports to undertake the proposed salvage operation provided the owner of the grounded vessel, Gopal Kanda-owned company Worldwide Resorts and Entertainment Private limited, deposits a bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore within a week in order to ensure that incase any environmental damage is caused, the amount will be forfeited. But there has been no reply from the owner even after a fortnight has passed.

The GSPCB has also asked the Captain of Ports to take necessary measures while carrying out the salvage operation and address the issues in respect of ecological damage, identification of temporary location to store loosened sand and study the short-time impact on beach profile due to the activity.

The GSPCB has now decided to call an expert-level meeting involving the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), officials from environment department and GSPCB scientists to inspect the stranded vessel to assess the damage and decide the next course of action. The GSPCB has recommended a study through NIO or any such institute to address and mitigate the ecological damage to the Miramar beach and recover the compensation for ecological damage from the vessel owner.

The 35-year-old vessel was towed by the Worldwide Resorts and Entertainment Private Limited from Dubai to MPT shipyard and then unauthorizedly to the River Mandovi without complying with the mandatory fitness certificate. The vessel is 75 metres long and 25 metres wide.