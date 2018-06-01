Gross violations by Maharaja casino: CCP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

An inspection by the officials of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) of the space allotted to the Big Daddy (Maharaja) Casino at the Captain of Ports (CoP) jetty has found gross violations by the casino management, which is currently being operated by the Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd.

Corporation of the City of Panaji Commissioner Ajit Roy informed this daily that the inspection conducted by junior engineer of the Corporation has found that the casino operator has encroached on a part of the pavement and illegally occupied the pavement adjacent to Dayanand Bandodkar Road near the Old Secretariat.

He said that the casino operator has not been authorised by the CCP to erect the banners which it has put up. Besides, the casino operator has not been given any permission to build a toilet or any sort of permanent structure.

Interestingly, even after two months of starting the casino operations, the Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd has not obtained the trade and occupation licence from the city corporation which is mandatory to run the business.

“They had applied for trade and occupation licence but it has not been approved because some documents are missing. They have been told to submit required documents,” Roy said.

He said that the CCP has written to the Captain of Ports and Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) to inform the Corporation whether they have granted the casino operator permission to occupy the space. “These two departments were supposed to undertake construction work of the jetty. We are trying to find out whether these two departments have allowed them to erect the structures. Once we receive their reply we will initiate action,” said Roy.

Srinet Kotwale, the managing director of GSIDC, inspected the site and decided that the barricades erected on the pavement at the reception centre of the Big Daddy (Maharaja) Casino up to the building of the Captain of Ports should be removed by Friday.

“The barricades were erected some six years ago by GSIDC for construction of the jetty and not to shield anyone. This was erected well before anyone could start their business here. The property is not ours, we constructed the first phase of the jetty and have handed it over to the Captain of Ports,” Kotwale said.

He pointed out that the entry point was closed by the barricades and the casino operator without informing them has dismantled a section of the barricade sheets and made it their entry point. The sheets and other material which is owned by the GSIDC were thrown on the pavement by the casino operator.

He said the area including from where the Big Daddy (Maharaja) Casino is currently operating would be cordoned off while undertaking the second phase of the construction of jetty and no one would be allowed to operate any business, as it may pose a threat to human life.

Kotwale said that the GSIDC would soon undertake the second phase of the construction of the jetty where a building would be constructed which will have a boat-like shape where Captain of Ports office would be shifted. “We will soon begin work. It will be called as terminal which will also have a restaurant,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official of the Captain of Ports said that space is allotted to the casino operator on High Court’s directives and as far as CoP was concerned, there is no violation. “If any government department feels that permission needs to have been sought by the casino operator to erect any structures then they may take action as per the rules and they need not inform the Captain of Ports department,” the official said.