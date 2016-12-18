Grocery shops have a taste of competition

S K Teli Retail General Merchants is one of the oldest grocery stores in Valpoi. Abdulla Khan finds out the intricacies of running a family business with proprietor Hrishikesh Teli

Hrishikesh Teli has taken over his family business- SK Teli Retail General Merchant which is more than 50 years old and has served as a one-stop shop for the common man’s daily requirements.

Running a grocery business in the heart of Valpoi for the last many years, Teli seems unperturbed by the supermarket chains which have recently been sprouting up in different parts of the town.

“I have to keep the customer in my grasp,” said Hrishekesh. He further said, “Supermarkets and Bagyatdars are cheaper, but they cannot match my service. Besides by adding many new customers to our fold, our old customers are regular for the last several years” told Teli who carries out the legacy of his family business. Most of his customers buy goods on credit and shop at his store when his father Shama Teli was doing business. One more addition which contributes to making such a desirable place to shop is its location which is at the centre of Valpoi town.

The grocery shop was renovated from an old look with all the latest grocery items being displayed such as biscuits, soft drinks, mobile recharge vouchers, confectionery, stationary, sports and electrical items. “My interest and willingness to be a trader brought me into my family business after completing my higher secondary education” disclosed 36-year-old Hrishikesh. He further said that his grandfather Krishna Teli had started the shop more than 50 years ago and the shop still stands serving the needs of the common man.

Hrishikesh said, “On an average I deal with 80 to 90 customers. But during the market day my store is filled with more than 100 people” disclosed Hrishikesh who is assisted by 3 staff.

The Teli family is one of the oldest traders in Valpoi and is very popular within the business community. Besides being called ‘Merchants’ they are also known for having a transport business in the past. “We were also into the transport business and owned over five buses operating on the Valpoi-Panaji route. But since there is not much profit in the transport business we had to drop out and are now fully focussed on the grocery shop” said Hrishikesh who further added that his shop makes good profit despite the trend of supermarkets and malls sprouting up in recent years. “I am aware that I won’t earn fast money but I am sure I can build good relations in society through this business” said Hrishikesh.

When asked to comment on the successful running of his business, Hrishekesh said “General Merchants are generally involved in selling day-today requirements which is beneficial for a small town like Valpoi. People in turn visit our shop to re – stock their homes from time to time. We might not make huge profits from this type of business, but we maintain a steady cash flow on a daily basis” and further opined that to counter the trend of supermarkets he always had to make sure that he had full supplies of stock in the store. “Like every business you need to work hard and give full attention to the business. A lot of patience is desirable when dealing with customers” told Teli.