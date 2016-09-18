Griha Aadhar dole raised by Rs 300

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In an attempt to woo voters before 2017 assembly elections, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Sunday announced a raise of Rs 300 in the Griha Aadhar scheme for women taking the monthly dole to Rs 1500.

Parsekar also announced that from October onwards free WiFi service would be extended to all colleges and youth in the age group 18 to 35 would get 100-minute free talk-time every month.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP Mahila Morcha at the Gomantak Maratha Samaj hall in the city, Parsekar said that beneficiaries of the Griha Aadhar scheme would from October get Rs 1500 instead of Rs 1200 as the stipend has been raised by Rs 300.

Stating that the BJP has been accused of not extending benefits of the scheme to all communities, Parsekar said the government was not biased in extending benefits of schemes be it Ladli Laxmi or Griha Aadhar.

In the case of Ladli Laxmi we extended the benefits even to those women who are above 40 years of age without discrimination, he said.

Hoping for bumper crops owing to good monsoon this year, the Chief Minister said that prices of pulses and cereals could come down.

In 2012, the rise in prices of commodities and fuels forced the BJP government to reduce VAT on fuel prices so as to maintain petrol prices below Rs 60, Parsekar said, adding that even today we get petrol Rs 10 cheaper than neighbouring states.

Women dominate all walks of life in Goa except politics, he said adding that Goan women have given a different dimension to the famous proverb – ‘Behind every successful man there is a woman’.

“… I say Goan women are not lagging behind a successful man; either they are together or in front.’’

Addressing a meeting of the BJP Yuva Morcha at the Institute Menezes Braganza hall on Sunday, Parsekar said that despite the financial crunch befallen the state after the closure of mining activities government’s work for development, especially infrastructure, did not stop.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that there are no muhallas and gullis in the state. AAP leaders are coming down to Goa as tourists promising clinics.

The people of Delhi are repenting for voting the

AAP to power as 80 per cent of residents there get only tanker-supplied water, he said.

On the MOI tangle, Parsekar said, “We feel hurt when our own people try to blame us… Now they are threatening to float a political party.”

It was up to the people to decide in whose side they should turn to, Parsekar said adding that it was difficult for the government to withdraw grants to English medium primary schools.

Speaking at the meeting of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Forest Minister Alina Saldanha said that no other political party thought of coming out with monthly dole to a woman, but it was the BJP which did so.