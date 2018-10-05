Green on their minds

NT buzz

Don Bosco High School, Panaji in an attempt to nurture young talent, hosted an inter school competition ‘Green Prints’, aimed at providing a platform for young minds to express their concern for the environment. The competition saw participation from eight schools wherein students showcased their distinctive skills in various events like Power up, The Voice, Cinegraphy, Sound of Silence and Bric e Brac.

The oratory hall of the school came alive with the dexterity of students and a creative display of masterpieces. Fr Rector and principal Fr Avin Carvalho applauded the participants for their exemplary performances. He also added that Don Bosco Schools believe in developing creativity among the children which is crucial to success in all walks of life.

Prizes were awarded to individual competitions and Dr KB Hedgewar High School was announced as the winners for Green Prints 2018.