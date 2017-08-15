Green buses commence journey on Goa roads

PANAJI: Goa has become the second state in India, after Maharashtra, to introduce green buses for public transport with two ethanol buses and one biogas bus launched on the state’s roads on August 15.

The buses are part of a three-month pilot project on sustainable transport solutions by the Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) in association with Scania India, the domestic company of a Swedish multinational.

The buses will ply from Wednesday (August 16) on three shuttle routes – Panaji-Margao, Panaji-Vasco and Panaji-Canacona. They will not charge commuters extra fare, said a KTC official.

Fully air-conditioned with automatic doors and meeting the Euro standards, the 32-seater buses have Nirbhaya CCTV camera to keep an eye on passengers. They are low-level vehicles and, therefore, friendly to senior citizens and the physically challenged. The buses can be tilted towards the boarding side for wheelchairs to go on board.

Governor Mridula Sinha flagged off the eco-friendly buses from Adil Shah Palace, old Secretariat. She said that the green fuel vehicles tie in with the cleanliness drive initiated by the present government, as the buses meet the dual purpose of managing waste as well as curbing environmental pollution. The Governor, along with officials from KTC and Scania India, travelled in one of the buses from the old Secretariat building to the Raj Bhavan. Several drivers from KTC travelled in the second bus to get a first hand feel of it.

Managing director of KTC Derick P Neto said that Goa has always been known as a tourist destination and now is time to preserve the natural beauty of the state by switching to non-polluting transport fuel. He said that the pilot project was in the offing for about four months and added that the government wants to utilise the biogas generated from the Saligao waste treatment plant.

Currently ethanol will be sourced from Mumbai and biogas from Kolhapur. Drivers from Scania India will steer the buses while the conductors will be from KTC. Scania India will also be supplying the fuel during the pilot project phase but would be taking the fare collected on the routes in lieu of fuel charges. “KTC has not purchased the buses as of now, but is looking at the feasibility before taking the decision on purchase,” said an official.

“Goa will be the first state to have a bus running on biogas,” said Neto, adding that the Saligao plant can supply biogas for 50 buses. Mikael Benje, managing director of the business unit of Scania India, said, “The biogas bus, which runs on bio methane generated from local waste meets Euro 6 standards.” He said that the company has supplied ethanol buses to Nagpur, the first city in India to introduce eco-friendly fuel for buses.