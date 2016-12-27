Green bathrooms

Ujjwala Sinha

Decorating your home with a sustainable, eco friendly approach, while doing it in your personal style and within your budget is something that everyone aims for.

Let’s now turn our focus to bathrooms interiors and how we can make it a sustainable space. Reusing old objects and to give them a new use is a great way to save on decorating your bathroom. In doing this you can also give your bathroom a vintage/rustic touch. Creativity is at its best when remodelling or decorating your home with recycled materials.

Old ladders, fruit boxes, kitchen utensils and old containers can become very useful decorative items for the bathroom space.

Cabinets on the wall work very well in bathrooms as they can be used to store cosmetics for everyday use. For an eco-friendly bathroom cabinet, you can use one of the wooden boxes that are used to store fruits or wine bottles. Paint this case and coat it with varnish and you will have a unique cabinet for your bathroom.

You can convert the old ladder lying in your storeroom into an open cabinet to store towels, nath gels in the bathroom. Paint it to suit the colour of the bathroom interiors and even place decorative waterproof items on it for an appealing look.

Some things that you don’t have any use for can find a place in your bathroom as decor like metallic cans, glass jars and paint buckets. You can recycle them as containers for holding various bath items, toothbrushes, soap, even dried flowers or grow indoor plants in them to beautify your bathroom.

Thus you can decorate your home with spending small. A beautiful home should embrace those who live in it and improve their happiness and wellbeing and save the planet at the same time.

