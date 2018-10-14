GRE opposes SWR’s track doubling

NT NETWORK

Goenchea Ramponkarancho Ekvott (GRE), on Friday, has submitted a letter of objection to the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao Mahadev Aroundekar against the land acquisition in Pale and Issorcim village of Mormugao taluka for the Madgoan-Vasco track doubling project.

GRE president Agnelo Rodrigues said, “The coal spillage from the wagons has caused dust pollution and has affected the health of the villagers.”

“If the double railway line is constructed then coal pollution will spread to the entire village and this will cause serious health hazard like cancer. Due to the increase in frequency of trains, villagers will have to wait longer periods at railway crossing gates at Velsao, Cansaulim and other crossings along the proposed line,” said Rodrigues.

GRE general secretary Olencio Simoes said that the villagers were shocked to receive notices from the office of the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao for acquisition of land for track doubling in the village of Pale and Issorcim even after repeated assurances given by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha, who vociferously fought against the track doubling in Velsao, Pale, Issorsim and Cansaulim villages.

He further said that this is betrayal by the BJP government and added that the proposed track doubling project of South Western Railway is to facilitate the Sagarmala plans.

“MPT has 2 dedicated coal berths leased to Adani and Jindal, which have a combined capacity of about 12 million tonne per annum. MPT plans to increase the berths to 5, so that it can enhance the coal handling to 50 million tonne per annum. The doubling of rail line between Vasco to Hospet is only to transport coal from Adani and Jindal berths through our village, which has more than 450 years of heritage houses, churches and vegetation”, said Simoes.

He said that the acquisition of any land for track doubling project of South Western Railway at Pale and Issorcim should be scraped in toto, failing which the villagers will be forced to take to the streets in protest.