GRE opposes laying of tetrapods along beaches in state

The Goenchea Ramponkarancho Ekvott (GRE) has strongly opposed the plans of the state government over the dumping of concrete tetrapods and the building of flood protection wall along the shore of Kate-Baina, Vaddem, Velsao, Arossim besides other beaches in Mormugao taluka.

GRE said that it will lead to destruction of the entire coast, thereby causing immense loss to the biodiversity, degradation of coastal eco system, sea grass beds, tidal wetlands, estuaries, dunes, shell species, crabs and others. While addressing a press conference at Baina on Wednesday, GRE joint secretary Olencio Simoes, general secretary of Baina Raponkar and Fishing Canoe Owners Society Sajid Shaikh, president of Desterro Fisherman’s Association Domingo Mendes, president of Old Cross Fishing Canoe Owners Co-operative Society Ltd and the president of Mormugao Vasco Citizens’ Forum Andrew Alvares has stated that the concretisation of the coast will increase the vulnerability of the coastal communities to cyclones, tsunamis and climate change due to the destruction of the sand bars, dunes.

Simoes said that the concrete tetrapods/structures would add obstructions to the flow of sand and would trigger further erosion the Baina beach.

“The fishermen of Goa strongly demand to scrap the proposal of concrete tetrapods in toto as this form of arresting sand erosion will further deteriorate the beach as seen in cities such as Chennai, Pondicherry etc,” said Simoes.

As a mark of protest all three fishermen associations, in association with MVCF will be holding a silent rally in Vasco, starting from Baina on September 12, at 9 a.m from Baina, further presenting a memorandum to the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao.

Simoes informed that the Vasco and Baina fish market will remain closed during the morning session as fish vendors will also participate in the rally.

The MVCF president Alvares have urged the government to rehabilitate the 61 traditional fishermen of Kate Baina before demolishing their structures.

Alvares also urged the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) to act swiftly on the complaint filed by the forum against the concrete construction that is being carried out by Goa Tourism and Development Corporation (GTDC) in the No Development Zone and in violation of CRZ notification at Baina beach.