Grass, Grass, GFA and no football

NT NETWORK

AGASSAIM

Goa Football Association (GFA) appears to have its priorities wrong again with two of the U-14 League matches scheduled to be held in Agassaim having to be postponed as the ground was not playable.

On Monday, the match between Portais Sporting Club and San Minguel de Taleigao could not be held because of the unplayable condition of the

ground.

The GFA U-14 League matches are held simultaneously in the North and South Goa.

According to the draw released by GFA, Clube Sao Minguel de Taleigao, Compassion FC, Dempo SC, Don Bosco Oratory, Fr Agnel Youth Club, Goa Velha SC, Piedade Youth Association, Portais Sporting Club and Sporting Clube de Goa are in one group and the first two rounds were scheduled to be played at Agassaim ground.

“How can our boys play on this ground. The grass is taller than our boys. There could be snakes around and the ball cannot be seen in the grass, forget being able to kick it around. Allowing the boys to play here will result in a health hazard. GFA should have realised that these are the players of the future and to expect us to allow our boys to play on this surface is madness,” stated the manager of one of the teams on Monday.

“How can you expect us to have a game here? This surface is unplayable. It is dangerous to stand on the ground. There can be no match under such ground conditions,” one of the match officials told this newspaper.

“If teams do not report, they are fined Rs 5,000. I hope the GFA realises that the teams have come here because of them and it incurs a lot of expenditure. We have to look after the travelling and the refreshments for the boys. This costs money. Will GFA be reimbursing our cost?” asked a member of one of the teams present.

GFA secretary Welvin Menezes did not respond to phone calls to explain why the grounds were not prepared to host the GFA U-14 League.