Grants to aided high schools to be hiked 

SHOAIB SHAIKH | NT Staff Reporter

PANAJI: In a major revamp in the structure of grants to aided high schools in Goa, the state government has proposed to enhance the financial assistance provided to the schools.

Sources said the education department is expected to submit a draft proposal to the government with significant changes in the structure of financial assistance. The proposal is expected to be implemented from January 2017 once cleared by the finance department. The proposal seeks to provide a base capping to give minimum financial assistance to every school for the maintenance of school infrastructure as well as to provide basic amenities to students.

The sources said, “The pattern of assistance to the aided schools will be enhanced and the maintenance grants, which have been low restraining the schools from maintaining their premises to the expected standards, will be hiked.”

The existing structure does not have a minimum limit to the grants provided by the government. The new proposal has recommendations for keeping of a minimum revenue support to the high schools for the maintenance.

“The government intends to provide a comfortable cushion to the institutes so that the maintenance work is carried out as per the basic standards expected from them,” the sources said.

The department has proposed to provide financial assistance based on the number of students and the divisions for each standard and the basic infrastructure in the school.

Currently the schools receive grants as against actual expenditure made by them for maintenance with an additional provision of five per cent for the following academic year. Due to the lack of fixed minimum support, maintenance in many schools has taken a backseat.

The new assistance pattern is expected to benefit the schools and students at large, the sources said.

The existing maintenance grants policy has been in use for more than two decades. Some of the schools during the last academic year spent as less as Rs 20,000.

“Earlier, there was no minimum ceiling. However, now there will be a minimum as well as maximum ceiling for the maintenance grants that a school gets. The position of schools will be better now as they will have spending capacity,” the sources said.

The state has about 310 aided high schools with a student population of around two lakh.

The government provides salary as well as maintenance grants to all the aided schools in the state.