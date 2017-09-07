Grand bridal wear soiree

BY MEHER CASTELINO

When the event is the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 then the collections have to be aimed at the bride since it is followed by the months when couples have weddings to celebrate the rest of their days together at a grand ceremony. The bridal wear offering at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 was a colourful and stunning line of wedding wear that will be treasured by the bride for the rest of her life. Designers created embroidered visions that were grand to behold and had the most exquisite embellishments that brought the crafts of India to the forefront. The silhouettes were both western and Indian with the colour palette being kaleidoscopic.