GPPDA formation to be reviewed

PANAJI: Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai on Monday assured a delegation, which included St Cruz MLA, Antonio Fernandes and St Andre MLA Francis Silveira, that the formation of Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority would be reviewed at the forthcoming meeting of the Town and Country Planning Board, scheduled on March 19.

The delegation presented the TCP Minister with a memorandum that St Cruz as well as St Andre constituencies should be excluded from the GPPDA, which would be discussed at the particular meeting.

Later, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Sardesai said the particular MLAs as well as the village panchayats under their constituencies had earlier given consent for creation of the GPPDA in the form of letters, which had been put up before the TCP Board, and subsequently decision was taken to constitute the same.

“Now that they are opposing the inclusion of St Cruz and St Andre in the GPPDA, the related decision needs to be also taken at the same level,” the TCP Minister added, pointing out that therefore, the memorandum submitted by the delegation would be put before the TCP Board.

“The board will study the memorandum and take the necessary decision,” he concluded.

The government had recently notified and constituted the GPPDA under the chairmanship of Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, a member of the Goa Forward Party that is headed by Sardesai. Both Fernandes and Silveira, who are the members of the GPPDA by virtue of being the legislators of the two constituencies included under the GPPDA, now oppose the inclusion of their constituencies in the GPPDA. They had also offered to resign if their constituencies are not excluded from the GPPDA, following such a demand from the locals.