GPCC chief Luizinho urges Sonia to relieve him

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro Friday urged All India Congress Committee, (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi to relieve him from the post.

In his letter to the AICC chief, Luizinho pleaded to relieve him from the post of GPCC president as discussed on June 5.

“If you may recollect, I had predicted that we would get the required seats in the 2017 assembly election. We would have actually got 21 seats had it not been for the misjudgement and misguidance of some senior Congressmen,” he said in a letter sent to Gandhi.

Further, the senior Congress leader said that after he was appointed as the AICC general secretary in-charge of North East, he was entrusted with the responsibility of taking over the affairs of Congress party in Goa, adding that not only did he rebuild the party organisation from scratch, but rebuilt every Congress block, districts and PCC front organisations and other departments and it led to the gaining of confidence of Goan voters.

“In fact, couple of senior leaders within the party publicly stated that the Congress party would not get more than two seats in 2017 assembly election. On the contrary, the Congress party emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats. Now these same leaders are claiming that they can form government in the present scenario. We hope that we can accomplish this claim. However, as some of the MLAs feel that my continuation creates hindrance for the formation of the government, I would request you to relieve me of my responsibilities,” the GPCC chief said in the letter.

Faleiro also said that he has succeeded in executing the sale deed to have the party’s own north and south district offices and also signed an agreement to purchase the party’s state headquarter premises at Patto Plaza, which will be operational by December 2017.