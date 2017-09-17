GPCC chief: FIR politically motivated

PANAJI: The Congress party on Saturday said that the FIR registered by Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA from Quepem Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar and raids conducted at his offices and residence are politically motivated and it is an attempt to compel the Congress MLAs to join BJP under duress.

“An atmosphere is sought to be created so that Congress MLAs are compelled to join BJP. The background of the formation of the present government makes Congress party suspect there is some malicious and ulterior motive behind the raids. Some party MLAs, it is learned were threatened with inquiries if they did not toe the line of BJP,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Shantaram Naik while speaking to media persons in Panaji.

“It is very clear that it has been done to threaten and silence the opposition,” he said.

Naik said that if the charge against Kavlekar is with respect to the purchase of some land held by him in Kerala, then the land can be measured and valuation could have been arrived at long back by the investigating agency, as this case is going on since 2010.

“Why it has taken so many years for taking any action against Kavlekar? Why raid now? The timing is suspicious. If the investigation is being done under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it does not take so much time. If it is about land in Kerala as per the reports, how much time is required by the investigation machinery to measure that land? Does it take so many years to measure the land and determine the price?” he questioned.

Naik said that he has full faith in Congress MLAs that they will not surrender to pressure by the ruling party, and stand united with Kavlekar.